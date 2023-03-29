Staunton Greenhouse working toward recovery after fire

Draw Your Weather
By Colby Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A longtime Staunton business continues to recover from a devastating fire nearly two weeks ago. On the night of March 17, a fire broke out in the back offices of Driver Brothers Greenhouse.

“My dad and I were heading down to the barn, we had a sick lamb we had to take back down. On our way down to the barn I always look across at the greenhouse and I saw lots of smoke and at that point knew that something had seriously gone wrong,” said Jenny Driver, one of the owners of Driver Brothers Greenhouse.

Driver Brothers is a family-owned business that has been in Staunton for 45 years. Despite the damages to the greenhouse, the retail side of the business, the JMD Farm Market and Garden Center, has remained open.

“The conundrum at this point is the more resources that we put into trying to save product takes away from the resources of being able to clean up and start to kind of rebuild,” said Driver.

The fire spread throughout the greenhouse, destroying well over 100,000 plants and taking out the facility’s power.

“Our greenhouse works on systems where motors can open and close roofs and side vents as well as run pumps so that we can actually water plant material,” said Driver.

As the business works to rebound from the fire Driver said that keeping its plants alive without power has been the biggest challenge.

“The things that we house in this facility need water, heat, cooler temperatures, and acid fertilizer, so not having power has been an extreme challenge,” she said.

Driver Brothers services independent garden centers all over the state and is currently trying to figure out how the wholesale side of its business will look going forward. In the meantime, Jenny Driver said that she is grateful for all the community support the business has received since the fire.

“The tremendous outpouring from the community people coming in to help move product from areas that could no longer be protected into areas that we could at least try to close up. People have been so amazing bringing food and those kinds of things,” she said.

Driver said she anticipates it will take around a year for the destroyed portions of the greenhouse to be fully rebuilt. She said that the business will continue to post updates about its recovery on its Facebook Page.

Four-way quarterback battle unfolds within JMU football
