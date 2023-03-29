Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

VDH says over the counter Narcan approval will break barriers to getting the nasal spray

“Today’s action paves the way to reduce barriers and increase access to this life-saving...
“Today’s action paves the way to reduce barriers and increase access to this life-saving medication,”(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Naloxone, better known as Narcan for over-the-counter use.

Narcan is a nasal spray and will no longer require a prescription to obtain. This product is used to stop drug overdoses.

“Today’s action paves the way to reduce barriers and increase access to this life-saving medication,” Stephanie Wheawill, division of pharmacy services director at the Virginia Department of Health said.

Wheawill said it will take a few months for the switch from prescription to over-the-counter to happen.

She said when it does, the Narcan nasal spray will be available at pharmacies and other sites like grocery stores and online.

”When used appropriately Narcan and other products or other forms of Naloxone can reverse overdoses and it’s a critical piece in Virginia’s response to the opioid epidemic,” Wheawill said.

As for now, the no-cost distribution of Naloxone will still be distributed by the Virginia Department of Health.

However, Wheawill says it is a prescription product as of Wednesday.

“We are exploring options to strategically expand the distribution of the product to populations at greatest risks for overdose, injury or death,” Wheawill said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro
Southern Baseball Generic
Former JMU baseball player called up to the Majors
The historic Miller-Kite House museum in Elkton.
The Miller-Kite House in Elkton is said to be haunted, WHSV investigated

Latest News

Four-way quarterback battle unfolds within JMU football
Four-way quarterback battle unfolds within JMU football
Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg
Visibility Film Fest held at Court Square Theater to promote disability awareness
Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost.
Demand for Baby Hope services outpacing supply, in need of donations
The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the Irvo Otieno's eulogy on Wednesday, March 29 at First Baptist...
Sharpton calls for mental health reforms during Otieno’s eulogy