VDH says over the counter Narcan approval will break barriers to getting the nasal spray

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Naloxone, better known as Narcan for over-the-counter use.

Narcan is a nasal spray and will no longer require a prescription to obtain. This product is used to stop drug overdoses.

“Today’s action paves the way to reduce barriers and increase access to this life-saving medication,” Stephanie Wheawill, division of pharmacy services director at the Virginia Department of Health said.

Wheawill said it will take a few months for the switch from prescription to over-the-counter to happen.

She said when it does, the Narcan nasal spray will be available at pharmacies and other sites like grocery stores and online.

”When used appropriately Narcan and other products or other forms of Naloxone can reverse overdoses and it’s a critical piece in Virginia’s response to the opioid epidemic,” Wheawill said.

As for now, the no-cost distribution of Naloxone will still be distributed by the Virginia Department of Health.

However, Wheawill says it is a prescription product as of Wednesday.

“We are exploring options to strategically expand the distribution of the product to populations at greatest risks for overdose, injury or death,” Wheawill said.

