Visibility Film Fest held at Court Square Theater to promote disability awareness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Any individual with a stigmatized identity can kind of be put in a box. One of the things we try to do is show the full three-dimensional characters that they are. They are humans, they are diverse, complicated, it’s messy. One thing that these films do is show not only what they are like in school, at home, in the community, all the things they are having to deal with,” Jesse Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez is a co-state coordinator with the I’m Determined Project, one of the organizations putting on the event.

The Visibility Film Fest will be at Harrisonburg’s Court Square Theater. The event aims to promote disability awareness and empowerment by showing three films in which actors represent different disability categories.

“Just an opportunity to bring to light disability representation and what it can do for visual media and really changing the platform of social opportunities for individuals with disabilities to be more included,” Kendal Swartzentruber explained.

The films from the Disability Inclusive Sexual Health Network will spotlight disabled voices and stories and how those things play out in romantic relationships among other themes and stigmas.

“Folks sort of misinterpret or misunderstand that folks with disabilities are not interested in romantic relationships, that they may not be worthy of romantic relationships, and that they don’t need to have conversations around sexual health or healthy relationships because those are things that just won’t apply to them in life. It is sort of a huge oversight that happens,” Jessica Balac with the Disability Inclusive Sexual Health Network explained.

Some of the organizations supporting the event are the I’m Determined Project which works to improve the outcomes for students with disabilities. There is also the Health Education Design Group that makes visual content for health and human service organizations in Virginia. Then there is the Disability-Inclusive Sexual Health Network which provides project support to partners supporting sexual health education for youth with disabilities.

The films that will be shown are “Elemental”, “Flipping the Script” and ‘Follow You Follow Me”.

There will be panel discussions between the films allowing organizers to connect with the audience. The Visibility Film Fest is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. on March 29. You can find more information on CourtSquareTheater.org.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.