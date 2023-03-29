Watch Live: Sharpton to deliver Otieno’s eulogy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to call for mental health reforms as he delivers the eulogy at Irvo Otieno’s funeral at First Baptist Church on Wednesday.

> Watch live in the video player at the top of this story. Please note that the start of the funeral has been delayed.

“Otieno’s eulogy will bring to light the need for independent monitors in matters of police misconduct in mental health cases,” the National Action Network said in a news release. Sharpton is the founder and president of NAN.

Otieno died March 6 during an intake process at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.

Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees - face second-degree murder charges in his death.

Surveillance videos released last week show the moments that lead up to Irvo Otieno’s death earlier this month at Central State Hospital.

In the video at the hospital, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.

In a second video from the Henrico jail, deputies can be seen detaining Otieno and transferring him to a vehicle. The video shows deputies entering his cell after what appears to be something sprayed.

“On Wednesday, Rev. Sharpton and Attorney Crump will make a national call for reforms to how police respond to mental health incidents as well as how cases of misconduct are investigated,” the NAN release said.

