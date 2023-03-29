Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Western NY woman celebrates turning 100

She happens to be our own Aubrey Urbanowicz’s grandma
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CREEK, PA (WHSV) - A very special 100th birthday celebration for Kay Urbanowicz, she is the grandmother of our Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz and turned 100 this week.

“I don’t know what I’d do without the family”

Kay Urbanowicz was born in March of 1923 in Vermont but she spent most of her life in Western New York in the Sherman, Ripley area. That’s along Lake Erie. Kay and her husband Joe of nearly 65 years, raised their four children in Sherman.

She even worked for Welch’s at one point in Westfield, NY.

Kay bowled in competition bowling leagues for 25 years and was still bowling into her early 90s.

So her secret to living to 100? Despite the harsh winters, Kay says she just stayed active.

”I like to walk when I can, just company. I like company, I love to have company.”

Aubrey Urbanowicz asked, “To the next one hundred, right?” Grandma Kay started to agree, but then maybe not to another 100, “To the next, yeah right.”

Ms. Kay Urbanowicz has 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild with a second on the way later this year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Virginia Mayor reportedly directed employees to pump sewage into river, indictment claims
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro
Luray Man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, according to the Front Royal Police...
Luray man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, police say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Ashlyn Herring
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Ashlyn Herring
Western NY woman celebrates turning 100
Western NY woman celebrates turning 100