Western NY woman celebrates turning 100

SILVER CREEK, PA (WHSV) - A very special 100th birthday celebration for Kay Urbanowicz, she is the grandmother of our Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz and turned 100 this week.

“I don’t know what I’d do without the family”

Kay Urbanowicz was born in March of 1923 in Vermont but she spent most of her life in Western New York in the Sherman, Ripley area. That’s along Lake Erie. Kay and her husband Joe of nearly 65 years, raised their four children in Sherman.

She even worked for Welch’s at one point in Westfield, NY.

Kay bowled in competition bowling leagues for 25 years and was still bowling into her early 90s.

Meet 91 year old Grandma Urbanowicz (far left) bowling in Reno, celebrating her 25th tournament! Go gram! pic.twitter.com/LIKcE6oXBD — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 8, 2014

So her secret to living to 100? Despite the harsh winters, Kay says she just stayed active.

”I like to walk when I can, just company. I like company, I love to have company.”

Aubrey Urbanowicz asked, “To the next one hundred, right?” Grandma Kay started to agree, but then maybe not to another 100, “To the next, yeah right.”

Ms. Kay Urbanowicz has 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild with a second on the way later this year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.