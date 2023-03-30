Friendly City Safe Space launches Pride Partners Program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City Safe Space in Harrisonburg is launching a new program to pair LGTBQ Plus mentees between the ages of 13 and 22 with mentors of the same identity.

“It is hard to overstate the importance of having a mentor, especially for young LGBTQ-plus people. There are no or very few role models in literature, in TV things, so having someone to look up to can be very powerful,” Hyacinth Bellerose, director of the Friendly City Safe Space explained.

Mentees are paired with a mentor who is at least 10 years older. Mentors are trained and get a background check. All of the meetings take place at the Friendly City Safe Space. As of Wednesday, there are four matches but they are in need of more mentors.

“It’s not really a super heavily guided program. So we want it to be like what is the need of the mentor and the mentee? What do they actually need in this situation and let that guide. If they need advice on identity, on sexuality, they will get that in this relationship. If they do not need that and just need someone to play games with, that will exist too,” Bellerose said.

Organizers say the mentors will be a resource to help mentees navigate issues like mental health, confidence and overall life.

If you are interested in being a mentor or mentee, reach out to FriendlyCitySafeSpace@gmail.com. Even though the organization is housed in Harrisonburg the program is open to people across the Shenandoah Valley.

For more information on the Friendly City Safe Space, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.