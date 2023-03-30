Knife found at Shenandoah Elementary School, PCSO says

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools (PCPS) hosted a press conference regarding the lockdown at Shenandoah Elementary School Thursday morning.

Dr. Antonia Fox, Superintendent of PCPS, said there is no current threat to the community, and there will be an increased law enforcement presence at all Page County schools on March 31. Fox also said there was no ongoing threat to any schools.

Page County Sheriff, Chad Cubbage said someone called Shenandoah Elementary and reported that there was possibly a man with a gun across from the school at 10:32 a.m. and then a staff member from the school called and reported the same thing. When law enforcement arrived, they searched the school, and after finding someone of interest, they found there no gun at the school, according to Cubbage.

After interviewing the person, it was reportedly discovered that they had a knife on them, and reportedly 46-year-old Thomas Benjamin Loving was charged by the Page County Sheriff’s Office with one count of Class 1 misdemeanor, according to Cubbage.

Cubbage also said that additional charges may be possible, and that the investigation was still ongoing.

PCPS said more information would be released soon.

