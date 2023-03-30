Sen. Mark Warner calls for action to prevent debt default

WASHINGTON (WHSV) - U.S. Senator from Virginia Mark Warner is calling for action to end the debt ceiling standoff and prevent a default on the national debt.

On March 23, Democrats of the Joint Economic Committee released a report detailing the potential impacts of a default on the national debt. In the report, they estimated a disruption of $199,000,000 in social security payments per month in Virginia’s 6th congressional district - which encompasses the entire Shenandoah Valley - alone.

The report also estimated, “A typical new homeowner in Virginia would see the costs of their monthly mortgage payment go up $150, costing them an extra $54,000 over the life of their home loan.”

The report calls Republican plans to prioritize some payments over others - quoting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - a “default by another name.”

The report said raising the debt ceiling is “essential” for the U.S. to keep its promises to veterans, military personnel, and seniors. The report said the debt ceiling is “the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay its bills.”

While addressing members of the media Thursday, March 30, Senator Warner said, ”We raised the debt ceiling three times without political drama during the tenure of President Trump. I sure as heck hope my house republican friends will not, in effect, lob this political hand grenade into the already somewhat fragile economic conditions.”

To learn more about the debt ceiling, and the potential impacts of a default on the national debt, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.