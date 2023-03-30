Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to Page County Public Schools’ website, Shenandoah Elementary School went into a school-wide lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious person in the community.

Superintendent Antonia Fox said in a statement “everyone is safe and okay. Law enforcement remains on site and are conducting room by room checks and moving students to the auditorium.”

The school will be dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. All students are being taken to Fields United Methodist Church. Dr. Fox said to access the church from Third Street off of Virginia Avenue. To pick up your child, you will need to present staff with a valid picture ID. Please follow the directions of PCPS Staff and Law Enforcement when on site.”

PCPS will hold students who cannot be immediately picked up by a parent, and they will ride their regular bus route home. School counselors and other division staff are onsite to assist students and staff. Lunch will be provided to all students as well.

No other schools in Page County are on lockdown. PCPS said this incident is isolated to the Shenandoah school area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

