Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed Friday, PCPS announced

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools (PCPS) announced that Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed on Friday, March 31.

This announcement comes from a post on the PCPS Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

All other schools in the division will be open, but Shenandoah Elementary School staff have been asked to be at the school by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, according to the post.

PCPS will be going live on their Facebook page at 4:00 p.m. to talk about what happened Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.