Spotswood High School and surrounding area experience multiple power outages over last couple of days

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood High School and the area surrounding have been affected by multiple partial power outages over the last several days. These outages occurred on the 23rd,24th, and the 28th of March.

According to the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative the two outages were caused by equipment issues that have since been repaired. The cause of third power outage is being invested.

Preston Knight, with SVEC, said that each power outage lasted around one to two hours. He said that they are patrolling the line in the area to see if there are any additional issues.

Spotswood High School Principal Robert Dansey said that the school has been able to adjust accordingly to these outages.

“Our kids have been very good in maintaining and following directions,” said Dansey.

