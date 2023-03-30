Draw Your Weather
Virginia Code update still in effect for biking pedestrians

By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Code’s update for everyone on the road but not using a car is still in effect. The Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition says the law did not change too much.

“People on bikes can still ride two abreast, next to each other, but they can’t do it at all times. If there’s traffic behind them, they need to move into single file whenever possible and safely,” The Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition Executive Director Kyle Lawrence said.

Kyle Lawrence says pedestrian crashes have increased for many reasons. Virginia Code also says cars can cross the double yellow line to give cyclists more space.

The change will help lower the number of incidents if bikers are self-aware.

“It’s a slight change and it goes along with when you’re on the road, on the bike, looking around, being aware of surroundings. If you are holding up traffic, where there is a bunch of cars behind you, being aware of a safe place to go single file and let them pass,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence knows that pedestrian safety is possible.

“In Rockingham County, we have beautiful rural roads, a great place to ride, usually relatively little traffic, but when a car does come up on you, it can be fast. You need to be aware you need to be safe, and you need to be predictable when you’re riding on the road,” Lawrence said.

The code update applies to things like motorized scooters, electric personal assistive mobility devices, electric power-assisted bicycles, or motorized skateboards as well.

