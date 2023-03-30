Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Wanted man arrested in Vinton after police chase

Henry Pack V mugshot
Henry Pack V mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted in Appomattox County and Lynchburg was arrested Wednesday night in Vinton after a police chase.

Henry Broderick Pack V is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Bedford County Investigators received information from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office that Pack was wanted for six counts of felony eluding and one count of DUI-related driving with a revoked license. Pack was also wanted out of the City of Lynchburg for a felony probation violation.

Investigators saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle Pack was driving and tried to stop him at the intersection of Moneta Road and Diamond Hill Road. He didn’t stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies began chasing him for several miles, going to Franklin County, Roanoke County and the Town of Vinton. Deputies laid spike strips, which deflated both driver side tires.

The driver stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of 627 Hardy Road and he was taken into custody, also charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax
Southern Baseball Generic
Former JMU baseball player called up to the Majors
Photo provided by CPD
Charlottesville police make arrest in illegal guns and drugs investigation
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain and high wind on the way
The change will help lower the amount of incidents if bikers are self-aware.
Virginia Code update still in effect for biking pedestrians
Rockingham County Schools
SVEC investigating power outages that affected Spotswood High School, other areas
Augusta County Courthouse
Staunton courts working toward new home