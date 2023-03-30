Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Waynesboro man charged with animal cruelty, court records say

Waynesboro General District Court
Waynesboro General District Court(wvir)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro Man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a search found multiple animals buried on a property, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

According to court records, the five counts of animal cruelty were classified as a misdemeanor and the two counts of torturing or maiming a cat or a dog is classified as a felony.

Robert S. Johnson III was arrested by the Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday after animals were found buried on a property.

Sergeant Jamie Dunn, Waynesboro Police Department, said ”Part of the search was getting a search warrant where an affidavit was submitted to be able to get on the property and search for the animals that were killed and buried.”

Dunn said the investigation is still ongoing.

Johnson is expected to appear at the Waynesboro General District Court on April 25.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigating suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Parents are lined up to get their kids.
Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning
Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
According to VDOT, traffic was backed up 8 miles at one point, but the crash has since been...
Crash on I-81 caused delays Friday afternoon
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, April 1
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, April 1
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Very windy night ahead
Ben's 6pm Forecast 4/1/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 4/1/2023
(Source: MGN)
WHSV’s Power Outage Tracker
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
ACSO: 1 in custody after a stabbing in Stuarts Draft area