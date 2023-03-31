Economic Development Authority gives update on Staunton Crossing

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Crossing project has completed phase one.

On Thursday, the Economic Development Authority for the city gave an update on where they are in the project. They say that work has begun on the remaining 275 acres along Richmond Ave.

Phase one was mostly commercial developments with restaurants and hotels, and the remaining use is centered around manufacturing and professional services.

”There’s potential to generate upwards of 3,000 jobs, and this tax revenue -- 4 million dollars annually at buildout,” Billy Vaughn, director of Economic Development for the City of Staunton said.

The Staunton Crossing project is slated to be finished by 2024.

Vaughn said the debt for this project will be retired in 2028.

Earlier this year, the project was awarded a grant for construction that will take place this year.

