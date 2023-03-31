Harrisonburg holds road configuration public forum

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works heard from residents about three up coming road configuration projects Thursday.

Garbers Church Road, Mount Clinton Pike and East Market Street are slated to have different traffic patterns by this fall.

“The majority of the configuration will be taking a four lane roadway and making it a three lane roadway where there is a center turn lane in the middle,” Brittany Clem-Hott, outreach specialist for Harrisonburg Public Works said.

Clem-Hott said these configurations will make the roadways safer for drivers and pedestrians.

“These roads were built with the infrastructure for development and future development which is wonderful however through our studies we have found that these configurations actually make great since for the traffic levels that exist today,” she said.

Clem-Hott said those studies say these configurations will work until 2040.

She said the feedback she received was mostly positive.

She said people were excited about the traffic calming component and the connectivity to allow for bicycle lanes.

“Even with that build out these roads can operate at the capacity that a three lanes roadway would offer,” Clem-Hott said.

She said making these changes shouldn’t take a lot of time or money either.

“This is a low cost project to each road because its essentially repainting the lines on top of that repaved road so its a pretty simple process,” she said.

A questionnaire is available until April 23 for anyone to fill out.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.