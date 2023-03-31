Draw Your Weather
James Madison students help run Final Four

James Madison students help run the Final Four
James Madison students help run the Final Four(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT
James Madison students help run Final Four

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although James Madison fell in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, JMU students are in attendance at the Final Four in Dallas, Texas.

The JMU Hart School of Hospitality, Sport, and Recreation Management selected 10 students to work the event, from organizing scorecards to helping engage the next generation of basketball fans.

Two JMU professors accompanied the group, to help expose the Dukes to multiple sides of the sports industry.

“We do many things within the sports industry,” said senior Brady Weatherholtz. “We do everything we can to provide the community with the best possible experience.”

James Madison senior Amanda Chase is the president of JMU Women in Sports and Recreation Management. Chase is passionate about representing the Dukes along with the next generation of women in sports.

“If you have confidence in yourself, you’re going to get the job done,” said Chase. “You deserve to be here as much as anyone else, you just have to be who you are.”

No. 1 Virginia Tech takes on No. 3 LSU on Friday evening at 7 p.m., followed by the other semifinal matchup between No. 2 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN.

