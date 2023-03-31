Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Jurassic Quest transforms the Berglund Center into an interactive dinosaur adventure

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you and your family need some larger-than-life adventure, you’re in luck!

Take a trip back to the age of the dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest is stomping into Roanoke!

Life-size dinos have made the Berglund Center home for a few days.

Children have a chance to hop on the back of a dinosaur, meet a baby dino, and more!

“We have over 165 million years worth of dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. And we also have lots of other fun activities for customers to do like bounce houses, fossil digs, crafts and so much more,” said Dinosaur trainer and fossil expert Pre-Historic Nick.

Click here for the schedule and tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents are lined up to get their kids.
Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning
Page County Public Schools (PCPS) hosted a press conference regarding the lockdown at...
Knife found at Shenandoah Elementary School, PCSO says
PCPS says the investigation is ongoing.
Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed Friday, PCPS announced
Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Autism Awareness ribbon
The Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership’s 16th annual Autism 5k returns
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain and high wind on the way
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting