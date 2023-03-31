A look back at March’s weather
(WHSV) - If you remember the warm February we had, a cool down came quickly in the month of March.
The first week of the month started out mild with above average temperatures then cooler air moved in.
From March 10th through March 15th, there were several wintry systems.
MARCH 12
A wintry system brought accumulating snow for the area. Most of the snow was for the higher elevations, but several places in the Valley did see a light dusting on grassy surfaces.
UPSLOPE SNOW
Following the March 12th system, upslope snow continued for the Allegheny Mountains through March 15th, resulting in several inches of snow across some of our West Virginia locations.
|LOCATION
|TOTAL
|CHERRY GROVE
|7.00″
|SENECA ROCKS
|5.50″
|BAYARD
|5.10″
|BISMARCK
|3.00″
|DEER RUN
|1.30″
MILD MARCH DAYS
The week of March 20th brought milder temperatures to the area, with the warmest day of the month being March 23rd.
Several spots ended up hitting 80, which felt more like late May than March.
|LOCATION
|HIGH TEMPERATURE
|CHARLOTTESVILLE ALBEMARLE AIRPORT
|87
|WINCHESTER
|81
|LURAY
|81
|DALE ENTERPRISE
|80
|WAYNESBORO
|80
|PETERSBURG
|79
LOOKING AHEAD TO APRIL
The chances for a late season snow are low but not impossible. There have been several late season snows on record.
The average snowfall for April is 0.10″. The average high temperature also climbs to around 65 degrees this month.
