A look back at March’s weather

(WHSV) - If you remember the warm February we had, a cool down came quickly in the month of March.

The first week of the month started out mild with above average temperatures then cooler air moved in.

From March 10th through March 15th, there were several wintry systems.

MARCH 12

A wintry system brought accumulating snow for the area. Most of the snow was for the higher elevations, but several places in the Valley did see a light dusting on grassy surfaces.

Sunday light snow pic.twitter.com/4pczX7tqUh — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 12, 2023

Snowfall reports for today. As expected, our higher elevations saw the highest totals. Monterey in Highland County received 2.5" of snow today. Below 2000 ft, snowfall totals were less than an inch. pic.twitter.com/Yqkhgbgnsm — Ben Beddoes (@WHSVBen) March 13, 2023

UPSLOPE SNOW

Following the March 12th system, upslope snow continued for the Allegheny Mountains through March 15th, resulting in several inches of snow across some of our West Virginia locations.

LOCATION TOTAL CHERRY GROVE 7.00″ SENECA ROCKS 5.50″ BAYARD 5.10″ BISMARCK 3.00″ DEER RUN 1.30″

Snow south of Circleville in Pendleton County, WV (Edna Mullenax)

MILD MARCH DAYS

The week of March 20th brought milder temperatures to the area, with the warmest day of the month being March 23rd.

Several spots ended up hitting 80, which felt more like late May than March.

LOCATION HIGH TEMPERATURE CHARLOTTESVILLE ALBEMARLE AIRPORT 87 WINCHESTER 81 LURAY 81 DALE ENTERPRISE 80 WAYNESBORO 80 PETERSBURG 79

LOOKING AHEAD TO APRIL

The chances for a late season snow are low but not impossible. There have been several late season snows on record.

Largest late season snows on record (whsv)

The average snowfall for April is 0.10″. The average high temperature also climbs to around 65 degrees this month.

Statistics for the month of April (whsv)

