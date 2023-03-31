Draw Your Weather
A look back at March's weather

A look back at the weather in March
A look back at the weather in March(whsv)
By Stephanie Penn and WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WHSV) - If you remember the warm February we had, a cool down came quickly in the month of March.

The first week of the month started out mild with above average temperatures then cooler air moved in.

From March 10th through March 15th, there were several wintry systems.

MARCH 12

A wintry system brought accumulating snow for the area. Most of the snow was for the higher elevations, but several places in the Valley did see a light dusting on grassy surfaces.

UPSLOPE SNOW

Following the March 12th system, upslope snow continued for the Allegheny Mountains through March 15th, resulting in several inches of snow across some of our West Virginia locations.

LOCATIONTOTAL
CHERRY GROVE7.00″
SENECA ROCKS5.50″
BAYARD5.10″
BISMARCK3.00″
DEER RUN1.30″
Snow south of Circleville in Pendleton County, WV
Snow south of Circleville in Pendleton County, WV(Edna Mullenax)

MILD MARCH DAYS

The week of March 20th brought milder temperatures to the area, with the warmest day of the month being March 23rd.

Several spots ended up hitting 80, which felt more like late May than March.

LOCATIONHIGH TEMPERATURE
CHARLOTTESVILLE ALBEMARLE AIRPORT87
WINCHESTER81
LURAY81
DALE ENTERPRISE80
WAYNESBORO80
PETERSBURG79

LOOKING AHEAD TO APRIL

The chances for a late season snow are low but not impossible. There have been several late season snows on record.

Largest late season snows on record
Largest late season snows on record(whsv)

The average snowfall for April is 0.10″. The average high temperature also climbs to around 65 degrees this month.

Statistics for the month of April
Statistics for the month of April(whsv)

