Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg

HPD officers were called to the scene on North High Street Thursday afternoon for a possible suicide, however, during the course of investigation, police say they determined the incident was a suspected homicide.
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating a suspected homicide after a deceased male victim was found in the 50 block of North High Street on Thursday, March 30.

According to a press release, police believe this was an isolated incident and was not a random occurrence.

HPD officers were called to the scene on North High Street Thursday afternoon for a possible suicide, however, during the course of investigation, police say they determined the incident was a suspected homicide.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story, stay with WHSV for updates.

