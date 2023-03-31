Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating a suspected homicide after a deceased male victim was found in the 50 block of North High Street on Thursday, March 30.

According to a press release, police believe this was an isolated incident and was not a random occurrence.

HPD officers were called to the scene on North High Street Thursday afternoon for a possible suicide, however, during the course of investigation, police say they determined the incident was a suspected homicide.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story

