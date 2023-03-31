More rain and high wind on the way

*If you are sensitive to pressure changes there will be a steep drop in pressure heading into Saturday*

SATURDAY: (A First Alert Weather Day because of the high wind and wildfire threat) Cloudy and mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. A line of showers before about 8am with gusty winds. Most should be east of the area by 8/8:30 am. Warm but windy. Sunny for the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s but incredibly strong wind. Sustained winds will be 25-35 mph but the gusts will be stronger. Winds gusting to 40-60 mph for the area. This is strong enough to take down branches, some trees and there will be some power outages.

Because of the high winds and lowering humidity in the afternoon, there is a high risk for wildfires on Saturday. Use extreme caution. As the front crosses between 4-7pm, there will be a few spotty showers but this is when the strongest winds will be. Mid to late afternoon and into the early evening. As we approach sunset then cooling quickly into the evening. Still windy but after 10pm, the wind gradually decreases into the overnight.

More clearing and mild but windy for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s after sunset. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid 30s. Upslope snow for the Alleghenies.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day. Chilly early with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny for the day and turning mild. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy. A pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny but warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Staying mainly cloudy for the day but warm with highs in the mid 70s and breezy. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Staying partly sunny for the day but warm with highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and chilly. Temperatures in the 40s. Cloudy for the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

