Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins in the Northern Valley

By Colby Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to remain alert after a string of vehicle break-ins in the Northern Shenandoah Valley over the past few months.

A vehicle was broken into in a public parking area in Fort Valley over the weekend. Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said that there have been a series of similar incidents in neighboring Fredrick and Warren Counties, as well as the western part of Loudon County, and the City of Winchester.

“At this point, we have reason to believe that they’re at least similar in nature, I can’t say that the same people are doing these, or the same person is doing these, but they are similar in nature,” said Carter. “Most of these the rear glass passenger window was broken out.”

Carter said his office has had some communication with neighboring Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments about the break-ins.

“I think it’s a pretty good network of local and regional cooperation where we send out information and gather information as we’re dealing with various crimes. In this particular case they’ve been predominately in public parking areas,” he said.

Carter said that it is always important to lock your vehicle whether you are out or at home and to try to park in well-lit areas if possible.

“Make sure you take valuables out of your vehicle. What we’re seeing is purses and wallets and personal identification information is taken from the vehicles. Credit cards and things like that so make sure you take those types of things with you,” he said.

When at home Carter said it’s also important to make sure any cameras or security systems are functioning properly and to always be aware of your surroundings. He said that in Shenandoah County in particular there can sometimes be an increase in vehicle break-ins in parking areas as the weather warms.

“In our situation, people are hiking and things like that, enjoying the outdoors in Shenandoah County and the National Forest area. So we do from time to time see an increase when those things start to occur,” he said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-ins in the Northern Valley is asked to contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents are lined up to get their kids.
Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning
Page County Public Schools (PCPS) hosted a press conference regarding the lockdown at...
Knife found at Shenandoah Elementary School, PCSO says
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigating suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
PCPS says the investigation is ongoing.
Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed Friday, PCPS announced

Latest News

Shenandoah Downs set to kick off first-ever spring harness racing season
Shenandoah Downs set to kick off first-ever spring harness racing season
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins in the Northern Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins in the Northern Valley
Three bridge projects will cause road closures in Augusta, Page, and Rockingham counties.
Three bridge projects will cause road closures in Augusta, Page, and Rockingham counties.
Shenandoah Downs has been hosting races at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds for eight years...
Shenandoah Downs set to kick off first-ever spring harness racing season