Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins in the Northern Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to remain alert after a string of vehicle break-ins in the Northern Shenandoah Valley over the past few months.

A vehicle was broken into in a public parking area in Fort Valley over the weekend. Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said that there have been a series of similar incidents in neighboring Fredrick and Warren Counties, as well as the western part of Loudon County, and the City of Winchester.

“At this point, we have reason to believe that they’re at least similar in nature, I can’t say that the same people are doing these, or the same person is doing these, but they are similar in nature,” said Carter. “Most of these the rear glass passenger window was broken out.”

Carter said his office has had some communication with neighboring Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments about the break-ins.

“I think it’s a pretty good network of local and regional cooperation where we send out information and gather information as we’re dealing with various crimes. In this particular case they’ve been predominately in public parking areas,” he said.

Carter said that it is always important to lock your vehicle whether you are out or at home and to try to park in well-lit areas if possible.

“Make sure you take valuables out of your vehicle. What we’re seeing is purses and wallets and personal identification information is taken from the vehicles. Credit cards and things like that so make sure you take those types of things with you,” he said.

When at home Carter said it’s also important to make sure any cameras or security systems are functioning properly and to always be aware of your surroundings. He said that in Shenandoah County in particular there can sometimes be an increase in vehicle break-ins in parking areas as the weather warms.

“In our situation, people are hiking and things like that, enjoying the outdoors in Shenandoah County and the National Forest area. So we do from time to time see an increase when those things start to occur,” he said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-ins in the Northern Valley is asked to contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

