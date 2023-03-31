Shenandoah Downs set to kick off first-ever spring harness racing season

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - With spring rolling one of Woodstock’s top attractions is making an early return. The Harness Racing Season at Shenandoah Downs horse track will kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Shenandoah Downs has been hosting races at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds for eight years and this is set to be its biggest year yet with the track’s first-ever spring season.

“We’ve grown a lot in the last couple of years. Two years ago we raced five weeks, last year we raced eight weeks, and this year we’ve got purse money to race 14 weeks. So instead of running 14 consecutive weeks, we’re gonna go seven in spring and seven in fall with the fair in the middle,” said Darrell Wood, Shenandoah Downs Operations Director.

Beginning with 12 races on Saturday Shenandoah Downs will hold races every Saturday and Sunday through May 14 with free parking and admission. The crew at the track has been gearing up for a busy season over the last several months.

“The prep work is not so much fun but come tomorrow when the horses are here and the fans are here and people are betting and people are cheering, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what all this effort is worth to be able to see and be part of here for 14 weeks this year,” said Wood.

People who attend the races will be able to place wagers on the horses and will have the chance to see a number of competitors throughout the season.

“This weekend for instance we’ve got 175 horses coming to compete and that number is going to grow in the coming weeks as well. So we’ve got stall space for about 250 horses here and they’re coming from all over the country so we’ve got to be ready to accommodate them,” said Wood.

Over the course of its spring season Shenandoah Downs will give out over $1 million in purse money with its biggest day being April 22 when it hosts the Blue Ridge Open Pace and Alleghany Open Trot. Each of those races will include a $25,000 prize.

Wood said that the hope is that the spring season will bring even more news fans to the track that offers one of the most unique environments in harness racing.

“The neat thing about Shenandoah Downs is the grandstand literally is on top of the track. So you’re not a distance away from where you’re sitting you are literally on top of the action. If you’re trackside you could probably high-five the driver on the far outside as he goes by you,” he said. “We’re in a really cool spot here in Woodstock. It’s very scenic, it’s very quaint charming, and unique compared to a modern race track and I think kind of that throwback image is kind of what is very appealing to some people.”

