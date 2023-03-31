The Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership’s 16th annual Autism 5k returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the main fundraisers for the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership is the Autism 5k. The event is returning for its 16th year and will be at Eastern Mennonite University on April 8.

“We really want to show support for children with autism, show support for their families and celebrate everything that they are able to accomplish and they continue to accomplish in their lives,” Katrina Walker, race chair for the organization, explained.

Organizers say the event aims to support children with autism and provide community awareness through education.

“The goal of this event is a celebration of everything that we have done in the community. It is an opportunity for the community to come together and show support,” Walker said.

If you cannot join the race, you can support the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership in other ways. For more information on how to do that, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.