Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School

Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged AirDropped to students and teachers.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged AirDropped to students and teachers.

The message, which said a shooting or bombing would happen at noon, was not considered a valid threat by law enforcement. Investigators said they believe the message was AirDropped from inside the school, likely by a student, and that they felt confident they would be able to track them down.

News of the threatening messages spread like wildfire in the wake of Thursday’s accidental lockdown at Harrison Central High School, which is also part of the Harrison County School District.

D’Iberville High officials say they were never put on lockdown, and parents were being allowed to check out their children. But it was a frustrating process for the many worried parents who all showed up at once and couldn’t get to their kids right away.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents are lined up to get their kids.
Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning
Page County Public Schools (PCPS) hosted a press conference regarding the lockdown at...
Knife found at Shenandoah Elementary School, PCSO says
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigating suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
PCPS says the investigation is ongoing.
Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed Friday, PCPS announced
Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia

Latest News

A look back at the weather in March
A look back at March’s weather
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain and high wind on the way
Autism Awareness ribbon
The Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership’s 16th annual Autism 5k returns
Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest transforms the Berglund Center into an interactive dinosaur adventure