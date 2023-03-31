Watch WHSV’s Total Sports Friday night at 7pm

Draw Your Weather
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week Digital Content Producer Jacob Fife and Photographer Julian Brussells take a look at the Men’s and Women’s Final Four in college basketball, and they review MLB’s Opening Day.

Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball

The Virginia Tech Women’s basketball has a shot at the championship game, all they have to do is get past a tough LSU team that has a lot of momentum behind them. Virginia Tech will need to shoot well, get rebounds, and limit turnovers in order to beat the Tigers.

MLB Opening Day

We saw some familiar faces in new places, players come back from injuries, and redemption seasons get their start on MLB’s Opening Day. New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge launched a homerun during his very first at-bat of the season, and the Houston Astros lost a surprising game after their relievers let them down.

Men’s Final Four

We are almost done with another men’s basketball tournament, and this has been one for the ages. There are some fresh faces in the Final Four this year, and there are some familiar faces. Will SDSU defeat FAU to make it to the title game? Will UCONN be able to stop Miami and move on to the second title game in the past ten years?

You can watch WHSV’s Total Sports Friday night’s at 7:00 p.m. est. on the WHSV website and Facebook page. You can interact with the show on our Facebook page!

Ask questions, offer your thought’s, and join the conversation through our Facebook stream.

