Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Woman dead after Richmond shooting; suspect shot by officers

Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on March 31.
Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on March 31.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Friday morning.

This shooting happened in the 4100 block of North Avenue near Piney Road, but officials say there are two crime scenes involved.

At 10:39 a.m., a call came in for the report of a female shot on Evergreen Avenue.

Police found her inside a home. She was taken to the hospital and died about two hours later, police said.

As part of the investigation, police were tipped off to a vehicle description that led them to a male suspect in the woman’s shooting.

Police say they encountered the armed suspect on North Avenue. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Two officers were involved in that shooting and have been placed on paid administrative leave, police said Friday afternoon. One of the officers is an eight-year veteran of the department; the other officer has been with RPD for six years.

Police say the suspect was shot outside of his car.

There’s currently no information on whether or not the suspect fired at police.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents are lined up to get their kids.
Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning
Page County Public Schools (PCPS) hosted a press conference regarding the lockdown at...
Knife found at Shenandoah Elementary School, PCSO says
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigating suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
PCPS says the investigation is ongoing.
Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed Friday, PCPS announced

Latest News

According to VDOT, traffic was backed up 8 miles at one point, but the crash has since been...
Crash on I-81 caused delays Friday afternoon
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School
A look back at the weather in March
A look back at March’s weather
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain and high wind on the way