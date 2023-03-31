Woman dead after Richmond shooting; suspect shot by officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Friday morning.

This shooting happened in the 4100 block of North Avenue near Piney Road, but officials say there are two crime scenes involved.

At 10:39 a.m., a call came in for the report of a female shot on Evergreen Avenue.

Police found her inside a home. She was taken to the hospital and died about two hours later, police said.

As part of the investigation, police were tipped off to a vehicle description that led them to a male suspect in the woman’s shooting.

Police say they encountered the armed suspect on North Avenue. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Two officers were involved in that shooting and have been placed on paid administrative leave, police said Friday afternoon. One of the officers is an eight-year veteran of the department; the other officer has been with RPD for six years.

Police say the suspect was shot outside of his car.

There’s currently no information on whether or not the suspect fired at police.

