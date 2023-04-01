ACSO: 1 in custody after a stabbing in Stuarts Draft area

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man is in custody after a stabbing on Saturday in the Stuarts Draft area, according to a media release by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office .

ACSO said deputies responded to the scene on the 2600 block of Stuarts Draft Highway around 1:43 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified by ACSO, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

ACSO said more details are to come. This is an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Donald Smith said there is no known threat to the community at this time.

