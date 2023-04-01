Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

ACSO: 1 in custody after a stabbing in Stuarts Draft area

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man is in custody after a stabbing on Saturday in the Stuarts Draft area, according to a media release by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office .

ACSO said deputies responded to the scene on the 2600 block of Stuarts Draft Highway around 1:43 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified by ACSO, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

ACSO said more details are to come. This is an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Donald Smith said there is no known threat to the community at this time.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigating suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Parents are lined up to get their kids.
Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning
Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
According to VDOT, traffic was backed up 8 miles at one point, but the crash has since been...
Crash on I-81 caused delays Friday afternoon
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
WHSV’s Power Outage Tracker
Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on March 31.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting; suspect shot, Killed by officers
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High winds for Saturday
A ‘Buck’s Burger dinner’ was held Friday afternoon to raise money for the two Massanutten...
Jerry Will’s legacy lives on through family with fundraisers