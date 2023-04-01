Broadway High School is expanding; how the community can get involved.

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Construction is underway at Broadway High School (BHS) as they prepare to add new facilities.

BHS Athletic Director Ryan Ritter said the new space will have additional classrooms, a new concession stand and restrooms, team rooms for BHS and opposing teams, and a new weight room that is open to all students, not just athletes.

He said the entire project will cost about $100 thousand, so they are hosting fundraisers.

Donors can either give money or participate in their brick fundraising campaign.

”They’re customized. You can make it in honor of yourself, of a person, of the Class of 1994, or whatever it may be and we’re going to place those on campus as well’” Ritter said. “We think this is a great opportunity for alumni and community members alike to support not only athletics but potentially the entire school population with the new equipment for the weight room.”

The concession stand and restrooms are projected to be ready by the upcoming football season. The other facilities should be completed in 2025.

To make a donation, click here. To buy a customized brick, click here.

