Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in New York

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York, becoming the first former U.S president to get indicted on criminal charges.

The indictment surrounding “hush money” paid to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

“There are two options right now or ways the wind can blow regarding former president Donald Trump and the charges that are pending. One is misdemeanor and one is a felony. A conviction on a misdemeanor would likely just result in a fine. If he was convicted on a felony he will serve the maximum f 4 years and have to pay a fine. Though it is unlikely that any jail time will be served,” said AC Rieman, legal analysis, AC Rieman Law.

According to CNN, Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Rieman said that NDA’s and hush money in itself are not illegal.

“That’s not illegal. People sign NDAs (non disclosure agreements) all the time. because they don’t want to air out any sort of misconduct especially if you a person who is a public figure. What was problematic was the entry of that payment. So if it’s true that there is any type of falsification of records that is what amounts to a misdemeanor versus a felony,” said Rieman.

Rieman said that no matter the outcome of this trial, he can still run for re-election.

“A criminal conviction does not prevent Mr. Trump from continuing is campaign if he chooses. He has given every indication that he intends to push forward regardless of outcome. In Fact, there is nothing in US law that says that a candidate has to have a clean record and a perfect background to be able to run for president,” said Rieman.

“Even if he is found guilty of a crime, he could serve as the President of the United States from behind bars,” said Rieman.

Rieman said because of the historic nature of this case, it will set a precedent going forward.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.