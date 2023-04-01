Jerry Will’s legacy lives on through family with fundraisers

CLOVER HILL, Va. (WHSV) - This summer for the Clover Hill Buck’s may look a little different after Jerry Will’s passing last year, but his legacy is living on.

A ‘Buck’s Burger dinner’ was held Friday afternoon to raise money for the two Massanutten Technical Center (MTC) scholarships in his name.

His family said two of his favorite things were serving his Buck Burgers and his students at MTC.

“He loved those kids he loved working there he’d do anything he can for those kids so we’re trying to help keep his legacy in doing this scholarship for those kids,” Joel WIll, son of Jerry Will said.

The family has been raising money to go into the scholarship fund set up in Jerry’s honor.

It is for two MTC students, one will be going to a trade school and one will be going into their trade.

“The kids loved him and he pushed them to be the best that they could be,” Julianne Zerkel, daughter of Jerry Will said.

Friday night the family served Jerry’s special “Buck Burgers” as a fundraiser for the scholarships.

The burgers became a staple years ago at Clover Hill Bucks games during the summer.

“He taught my boys how to make the burgers so they’re making them this evening with his special recipe,” Zerkel said.

The recipe remains a family secret, but the community’s turnout shows they still love the special burgers.

The family said they are overwhelmed at not only the turnout for Friday night’s fundraiser, especially with the bad weather but the support they’ve been given for the fundraiser overall.

“Everybody that we’ve seen come through, that I’ve seen come through has a special tie with our family, my dad,” Will said. “It’s been a good thing to see the community to come help support us who he supported throughout many years.”

The family is thankful to everyone who continues to support them and the Jerry Will Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.