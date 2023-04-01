Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents are lined up to get their kids.
Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning
Page County Public Schools (PCPS) hosted a press conference regarding the lockdown at...
Knife found at Shenandoah Elementary School, PCSO says
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigating suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
PCPS says the investigation is ongoing.
Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed Friday, PCPS announced

Latest News

Broadway High School is expanding; how the community can get involved.
Broadway High School is expanding; how the community can get involved.
Economic Development Authority gives update on Staunton Crossing
Economic Development Authority gives update on Staunton Crossing
Jerry Will’s legacy lives on through family with fundraisers
Jerry Will’s legacy lives on through family with fundraisers
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game
Refurbishing the skate park includes demolition and fresh asphalt on the ground.
Westover Skate Park closing up for extreme makeover