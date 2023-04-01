“See Something, Say Something” stressed in preventing tragedies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department prioritizes being prepared for any emergency, including active shooters. The theme, “See Something, Say Something”, is expressed with urgency after recent incidents.

The Harrisonburg Police Department knows suspicious activity comes in many forms like a diagram of a school or peculiar search history, but they have seen that something simple as a phone call and speaking up prevent an incident.

HPD Chief, Kelley Warner, shared that one angle of “see something say something” is to counteract the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” mentality. She stresses that telling what is being seen does not make someone a tattle or a snitch, but helps save lives and stop endangerment.”

“It’s not about making an arrest here. It’s about helping this person get the services that they need to prevent a tragedy. You could drop a note at the police department and then run away. Any kind of anonymous tips is welcomed,” Chief Warner said.

The new Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer is part of the school resource officer team who makes patrols through Harrisonburg’s elementary schools.

Chief Warner says the school division has its own set of rules in deeming what is a weapon. The trust of community partnerships allows discussions to happen so incidents like school shootings do not occur so often, thwarting thousands of tragedies.

A tip of suspicious activity doesn’t have to include a name or a number, only what they see going on that is out-of-the-ordinary. Tips can be left anonymously in person, over the phone by calling (540) 434-4436, and on CrimeStoppers. If you have an emergency dial 911.

