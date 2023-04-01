Very windy night ahead

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Cloudy with a few showers and windy to start the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. A couple showers lingering around before midnight then drying out as temperatures fall quickly. Windy especially before midnight with winds gusting 30-55 mph across the Valley, 45-65 mph across West Virginia and higher ridges and mountains. Snow showers arriving for the Alleghenies by midnight. For the rest of us, partly to mostly cloudy overnight as the wind begins to fade. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s with a few spots around 40.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Breezy early across our West Virginia locations and higher ridges and mountains. More sunshine by the afternoon and pleasantly cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clear skies to start the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Skies remaining clear throughout the evening and overnight with a lighter wind. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost developing late in the night especially across lower elevations and at the bottom of mountains.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon and turning breezy. Mostly cloudy and warm for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy and breezy to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Turning clear and losing the breeze late in the evening into the overnight. Clear skies overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon and turning breezy. Partly cloudy and warm for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few clouds and warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. The breeze fading by sunset. Continuing to add more clouds throughout the evening into the overnight. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with a few spotty showers and temperatures in the 60s. Turning generally cloudy in the afternoon and windy with a stray shower or storm possible. A warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds gusting 20-30 mph in the afternoon and the first part of the evening. Cloudy for the evening and overnight as the wind lightens up just after sunset. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out. A mild night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. Generally cloudy throughout the day and turning breezy by the afternoon. A few spotty showers throughout the day. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A mild evening with temperatures falling into the 60s as the breeze subsides. Turning mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Remaining overcast and pleasantly cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

