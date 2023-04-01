Westover Skate Park closing up for extreme makeover

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Westover Skate Park has been a place where many memories were made in its first two decades, and Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is waving goodbye to the current layout.

Plans for an extreme makeover begin Monday, April 3

Harrisonburg City Council voted yes to set aside $475 thousand from the American Rescue Plan funds in December. With support from all sides, Parks and Recreation is stoked to upgrade the park’s amenities to the modern age, starting with the surface.

“The surface is one of the things that’s been here for a long time, it’s cracked. Every year that we came out of winter you know we have to do maintenance on things like that so they have a new service and they have modern obstacles is huge for us, so I think the skate community would love that,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Director Brian Mancini said.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, along with many in the community, say the renovations are long overdue.

Refurbishing the skate park includes demolition and fresh asphalt on the ground. New obstacles will come in ready for a new generation of skaters.

“Some of them are obsolete, so that’ll change and they’ll change the today’s skaters needs. The main thing is we’re replacing everything with something it’ll last longer something skates a little better and the surfacing is a big deal because the surfacing will be brand new,” Mancini said.

Westover Skate Park’s new look will also come with lights. Mancini says the skate park’s makeover not only enhances the experience but can extend hours for usage. The plan is to open back mid-June.

