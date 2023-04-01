WHSV’s Power Outage Tracker

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the threat of power outages looming, you can find the latest power outage numbers for our area in this article.

WHSV will update this with the newest numbers available according to poweroutage.us.

These are the numbers as of 6:15 pm Saturday:

Augusta County: 1,229

Rockingham County: 1,063

Page County: 137

Shenandoah County: 30

Pendleton County: 131

Hardy County: 166

Grant County: 138

Rockbridge County: 300

Highland County: 1

