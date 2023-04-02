Adaptive egg hunt; a big hit in Harrisonburg debut

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg took the annual easter egg hunt to another level by making it adaptive. The indoor event was isolated, leaving people space to scramble for goodies.

Since it had no age limit, families like the Perry’s enjoy how the different atmosphere embraced Elyssa’s needs while getting into the holiday spirit.

“She has the opportunity to come out and be able to search for things on her own timeline, not get distracted by other people, or noises, or sounds, and just be able to have fun,” Muff & Elyssa Perry said.

What helped was giving people a whole gym to be themselves.

Special eggs were magnetized for people who could not see or easily grab those around them. Being adaptive helped make it fun for the whole family.

Young Herbert loved that his baby brother could find eggs while being safe.

“I want him to play with this because he’s gonna get a lot of candy and just gonna have fun,” Herbert said.

The goal of finding ten same-colored eggs led to a basket of prizes.

“I got an egg— big, blue egg. I got this pencil. SCOOP!” Egg Hunt Winner Khalil said.

The real win was landing what people hope to be a permanent part of the Easter tradition.

“I think it would be great if we could have these every year. It really does help with the community relationship among those with disabilities too, because then we get to know each other as we do more events like this.” Muff & Elyssa Perry added.

The extra effort to make an adaptive egg hunt helped everyone there have a Happy Easter.

