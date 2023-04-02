Cinderella Project strong in style and need this prom season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley is waltzing into its nineteenth year. Things have upgraded to appointments made online as well as at the Valley Mall storefront.

Hundreds of dresses have already been donated this year, and with the help of Founder Rhonda Howdyshell and her volunteers young men and women are feeling secure and confident about attending prom this year.

“Without people like this I mean, a lot of people would go without prom and without dresses. I’m very thankful and the people here really great. It makes me feel much more prepared and just be able to have an easier time getting ready for it to go have more fun,” first-time prom goer Bianka Waybright said.

What started in the corner of the Salvation Army, now helps people leave with something to wear and the courage to go to prom with seven dressing rooms in 4000 square feet.

“We have a particular need for any long gown size 18 or larger. We have a particular need for a young man to have a size 36 regular or 36 short jackets with a 14 or even a 13 1/2 inch neck,” Howdyshell said

The Cinderella Project works with a wholesaler that serves the nation but still cannot find certain items. The team says the men’s attire works for other occasions like church, weddings, and job interviews.

More volunteers are desired to work four-hour shifts over the remaining nine weekends of the season ending on May 21. Among donations, the nonprofit organization is prioritizing expansion in the plus-size section for both Cinderellas and Cinder-fellas.

The full wishlist includes the following:

Lady Items: Dresses long or short, evening bags/clutches; dressy rhinestone jewelry; dressy shoes (flat/wide width needed); and strapless bras/ shapers. *Special Need for dresses sizes 18 and up.

Gentlemen Items: Suits (dark solid colors preferred); dark pants (waist size 29,30,31,32); black socks; belts; solid ties or bowties; vests; shirts (long sleeve dress); and SHOES (black or brown loafer, tie, or boot).

Donations can be dropped off at:

1st Choice Real Estate in Staunton

Kline May Realty in Waynesboro

Earhart & Associates in Stuarts Draft

Body Essence Skin & Laser in Fishersville

Kline May Realty in Harrisonburg, as well as the Cinderella shop when open.

Questions can be emailed to ValleyCinderellaProject@gmail.com

