Rockingham Co-Op gets first new CEO in almost 20 years

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Cooperative began a new chapter this month.

Norman Wenger officially retired after 48 years of dedication, making Retail Sales Manager Sam Liggett the new CEO of the operation.

He has decades of experience being part of this business and wants to take the feed production success to new heights.

“Feed is one of our key things and we are in the midst of a major renovation expansion of our feed mill in Dayton , so we need to finish that project and drive increase feed sales in our trade area,” New Rockingham Cooperative CEO Sam Liggett said.

Agriculture is still the leading driver for Virginia’s economy. Liggett hopes his leadership brings consistency and respect to the Rockingham Co-Op legacy.

