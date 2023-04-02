Temperatures warming back up

SUNDAY: Clear skies to start the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Skies remaining clear throughout the evening and overnight with a light wind. Cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Areas of patchy frost developing late in the night especially across lower elevations and at the bottom of mountains.

MONDAY: Plenty of sun with a few passing clouds to start the day and cool. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon and turning breezy. Partly cloudy and warm for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Petersburg and Moorefield likely reaching the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and breezy to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Breeze subsides by sunset as skies begin to clear out. Clear skies overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. A few clouds for the afternoon but mostly sunny. Warm for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Petersburg and Moorefield likely reaching the low 80s. A few clouds and warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Turning partly cloudy late in the evening into the overnight. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Cloudy throughout the day and turning windy by the afternoon. Despite the clouds, still reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Petersburg and Moorefield likely rising into the mid 80s. An approaching cold front will bring a stray shower or storm for the afternoon but most stay dry. Winds gusting 20-30 mph in the afternoon. Cloudy for the evening and overnight as the wind lightens up by sunset. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out throughout the evening and overnight. A mild night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s and a few passing showers. Generally cloudy throughout the day and turning breezy by the afternoon. A few showers on and off throughout the day but no washout by any means. Rain will be very limited. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening with temperatures falling into the 60s as the breeze subsides. Remaining cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Remaining overcast and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Clouds stick around for the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds with peeks of sun to start the day. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.