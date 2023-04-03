Draw Your Weather
3 construction workers injured in 4-alarm fire

First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded to a fire.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three construction workers were injured Monday morning in a four-alarm basement fire at 909 East Main St.

Officials say one worker was taken to the hospital, but was conscious and response.

The building was fully evacuated after the fire, which remains under investigation.

This building also experienced a three-alarm fire last year. In that incident, flames were contained to just the roof after construction debris caught fire.

