Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being arrested for DUI(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The chief deputy for the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after being charged with misdemeanor DWI.

Chief Deputy Matthew A. Bowser was arrested by Virginia State Police April 1, 2023 and charged with DWI and refusal to take a blood/breath test. “The Alleghany County & Covington Sheriff’s Office is saddened and disappointed with this event,” according to the department.

Bowser was released on his own recognizance and arraigned Monday, April 3.

Virginia State Police are handling the investigation into a crash that led to the arrest. WDBJ7 has contacted VSP for information; we will share it when it’s made available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

