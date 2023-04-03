Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death

Draw Your Weather
By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Irvo Otieno died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The official manner of death was ruled a homicide.

In a statement released Monday by the Office of Ben Crump Law and The Krudys Law Firm, Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, said, “all must know what they did to my son.”

Ben Crump stated the details from the medical examiner:

The official declaration confirms what all could see in the video. Irvo, while facedown and handcuffed at his wrists and shackled at his ankles, was not permitted to breathe. For over 11 minutes, the ten officer/hospital defendants pushed down hard on every part of Irvo’s body until he was limp and lifeless. We cannot continue to treat the mentally ill with such brutality. This must end; it must end now.

Otieno died last month during an intake process at Central State Hospital. Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees - face second-degree murder charges.

In a surveillance video released March 21, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.

”I think that was an effort to potentially camouflage what really occurred here, and it is as obvious what the public saw in the video,” Mark Krudys, who is also representing Otieno’s family, said.

Krudys argues what happened to Otieno is clear as day when the video is watched, but this report underscores the second-degree murder charges.

“When the officers put pressure on Irvo, he was able to exhale, but then he was not able to inhale again,” Krudys said. “It was a basic human struggle to try and breathe, so when the officers say, well, there was still some movement from him, that movement was him just trying to breathe.”

Peter Bowen, who is helping represent Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermaine Branch, said the released information is surprising but wants to read through the autopsy report to shed more light on Otieno’s death.

“At some point, we’ll have a chance to sit down with the medical examiner, go over this autopsy and talk to them about their opinions and what they mean,” Bowen said.

Bowen says while it’s troubling to hear Otieno’s death has been classified as a homicide, he argues the death was not intentional.

“Certainly, there are varying degrees of homicide, and we still believe firmly that this death was an accident,” Bowen said.

Over the weekend, the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ann Baskervill, confirmed with NBC12 she is contacting the federal government to be involved in the case.

