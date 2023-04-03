BBB: How to deal with inflation as a small business owner

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recent inflation has had a huge impact on the way consumers and business owners shop as prices continue to rise.

“We went from a supply issue to not being able to get the things that you need. Now there are still some supply issues but the prices have increased significantly. Some of it is related to minimal supplies being available. It also is just general prices are going up everywhere,” Julie Wheeler with the BBB explained.

The Better Business Bureau recommends the following when trying to cope with inflation:

Reduce your expenses

Have multiple suppliers

Raise prices wisely

“Consider whether you should reduce your product offerings to be more in line with what your customers want. You can save money there. Know what expenses are there and then determine if you have to increase prices,” Wheeler said.

Experts say one important factor is good customer service. Wheeler says when your customers are happy they are more likely to come back and do business again.

For more information on how to cope with rising prices, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.