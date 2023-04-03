Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The investigation into the case of a man putting Shenandoah elementary school under full lockdown last Thursday is not over. No injuries were reported but 46-year-old Thomas Benjamin Loving does have a court date for bringing a knife onto campus.

Loving was allowed at SES as a volunteer. His actions, however, caused students to evacuate, leave early, and not have school the next day.

Loving was detained, interviewed, and charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a knife on his hip while on school grounds.

Page County Sheriff Cubbage knows that sick days happen but prioritizing safety and protection for Shenandoah Elementary’s students, faculty, and staff remained present in the SRO’s absence.

“We had assigned a deputy to that area. We try to increase patrols and try to have somebody close to any school that somebody would’ve called in sick,” Sheriff Cubbage said.

Sheriff Cubbage says the group effort to maintain safety paid off.

“Our response time was 40 seconds, so I think that speaks volumes as well. I feel the staff did a great job at Shenandoah Elementary as well as my staff, and the police departments that assisted. Everybody did a tremendous job,” Sheriff Cubbage said

As for Shenandoah Elementary, efforts were focused on making sure students and staff had a calm first day back.

“We evaluate volunteers on a case-by-case basis. All volunteers are required to check in at the school through the Ident-a-Kid system, wear a photo visitors badge, and remain under the supervision of the PCPS employee. Currently, we are reviewing all of these practices, investigating other options for background checks, and discussing ways in which we can increase our level of vetting our volunteers. We are also revamping the information that we share with our volunteers to ensure that they are fully aware of all school policies and procedures.”

PCPS Superintendent Fox confirms that volunteer protocols are being reviewed to be revamped. Page County Public Schools have a form every volunteer completes for a criminal background and sex offender history check. That information is vetted at the school level and then sent to the central office if there are concerns about the person’s history.

Loving has no additional charges on this case, but is due in court on April 20. Page County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for this investigation.

