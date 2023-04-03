Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Full Pink Moon this week up in the sky

The Full Worm Moon captured back on March 7th.
The Full Worm Moon captured back on March 7th.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WHSV) - It’s already that point of the year! We’re already having our fourth full moon of 2023. Time goes fast!

FULL PINK MOON

On Wednesday night, our fourth full moon of the year will occur. April’s full moon is most commonly known as the Full Pink Moon, named after forest wildflowers that bloom in April. This moon is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, named after grass that returns for the spring and the Fish Moon as fish begin to move into more waters. Some places have also called this moon the Maple Sap Boiling Moon or the Sucker Moon as this represents a time to learn cleansing and healing ways. The Goose Moon is another name for the geese that return in the spring.

Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon following the March equinox, which is why Easter this year is on April 9th.

Thursday, April 6th, at 12:34 am is when the Moon is technically full, so catch it Wednesday night or before sunrise Thursday morning. This full moon could be difficult to see however, as plenty of cloud cover is expected Wednesday night. You may be better off seeing the almost full moon Tuesday evening.

The next Full Moon comes Wednesday overnight at 12:34 am
The next Full Moon comes Wednesday overnight at 12:34 am

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 17 minutes of daylight. By April 10th, we will have exactly 13 hours of daylight and exactly 11 hours of nighttime. This will be the first time since September 1st of last year that we see 13 hours or more of daylight. Sunrises will move from 6:57 am to 6:47 am while sunsets will move from 7:40 pm to 7:47 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Apr 36:57 am7:40 pm12 hrs, 43 mins
Apr 46:56 am7:41 pm12 hrs, 45 mins
Apr 56:54 am7:42 pm12 hrs, 48 mins
Apr 66:53 am7:43 pm12 hrs, 50 mins
Apr 76:51 am7:44 pm12 hrs, 53 min
Apr 86:50 am7:45 pm12 hrs, 55 mins
Apr 96:48 am7:46 pm12 hrs, 58 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Mon Apr 3, 9:38 pm2 min12°10° above WSW11° above SW
Tue Apr 4, 8:49 pm5 min21°10° above W10° above S

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Full MoonApril 6th, 12:34 am
Third Quarter MoonApril 13th, 5:11 am
New MoonApril 20th, 12:12 am
First Quarter MoonApril 27th, 5:19 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets around 11 pm in the northwest

Mars: In the southwestern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest around 2:15 am

Jupiter: Very low in the western sky at sunset, very difficult to view, sets in the west around 8 pm

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky before 5:30 am in the eastern sky

