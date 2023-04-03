Grand Caverns enhancing educational programming

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Grand Caverns is the oldest show cavern in the United States, welcoming visitors on tours since 1806 to learn about the cave’s geological and historical significance.

Recently, parks staff say they have been revisiting educational experiences opportunities provided at the caverns and are making changes and new additions to the overall experience.

Grottoes Parks and Tourism director Austin Shank says 2022 James Madison University graduate Lily Whitman was brought on as parks coordinator last fall. Since then, Whitman has brought about new ideas for the tours.

The focus has been on revitalizing the educational aspect while remaining entertaining. One of the tours put on monthly includes taking visitors through the caves in an ‘old-fashioned’ way.

“The guests that come on these tours do about 80% of the tour with these candle luminaries not with the electrification, sort of to experientially go through the history of Grand Caverns, and then we end the tour with turning on the lights, and make our way back,” Grottoes Parks and tourism director Austin Shank said.

The tour is provided along with another experience led by Dr. Angel Garcia of James Madison University. Dr. Garcia provides a look at the geological aspect of the caverns.

Grand Caverns has also expanded its partnership with Dr. Garcia and James Madison University’s Geology and Environmental science department. The site has become an integrated part of the curriculum for a beginner-level course.

Shank says through partnering with schools on a local, state, and even national level, the caverns can provide lessons outside of the typical school setting.

“You’re not just sitting in a classroom talking about it you’re actually at the location, witnessing seeing it, and experiencing that has a bigger impact on any of us when we’re learning,” Shank said.

Shank says over the next year, he, Whitman and other parks staff will collaborate on a continued educational programming expansion with experiences designed by grade level.

