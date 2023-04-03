Harrisonburg-Rockingham Food Coalition helps fight food insecurity locally

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A group of local organizations is working together to make sure our community members have access to food they need.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Food Coalition is made up of organizations that grow, collect and/or distribute food to people in the local community.

About a year ago, Heather Denman with The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County realized there were some issues when it came to addressing food needs in the area.

“Certain communities were being well-provided for through various food insecurity organizations, and others didn’t seem to be getting as much attention,” Denman said.

There was also an issue of fresh food going bad before it got into the hands of people who needed it.

“l immediately thought of the United Way because they’re such a great convener of groups and helping collaborations to form,” Denman said.

So, what started as an idea has turned into a coalition of 40 different partners that are all working toward one goal of fighting food insecurity.

“Food ends up being one of the things that ends up falling to the bottom of the list when families are prioritizing how to spend limited funds,” Jo Benjamin, Director of Community Impact for the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham,” said.

Benjamin added that more people who have never been to a food pantry are now relying on them for their next meal.

Fortunately, people are able to access fresh food thanks to the many local organizations working together to make that happen.

“We’ve had new food pantries pop up at schools and at different places around the area that increase access to food for working families and for kids going to the school there too,” Benjamin said.

And with increased communication among the different organizations, they’re able to get the word out quickly to get food where it needs to go as soon as possible with something called, “Listserv.”

“So, some organizations may have cold storage, so they’re able to take it on short notice. Others have high demand from folks who are coming through the doors to receive food, so being able to partner together allows for that food to get into the hands that need it fast,” Benjamin explained.

The Food Coalition has put together a list of the organizations that are working to fight food insecurity in the Valley. It’s currently working to create a website where the many different resources available can be easily found in one spot.

“Everybody in the community will have access to information that will steer them in the right direction. If they need deliveries of food to their homes. that’s what The Arc has been doing,” Denman said.

Having a diverse group of partners ensures that every corner of the community has the opportunity to have its needs met.

“We found new partners through the Food Coalition, folks that I didn’t know were engaged in this type of service,” Denman said. “I don’t think people would think that The Arc is. We serve people with developmental disabilities.”

Denman explained that providing the opportunity for people of all different backgrounds to come together to serve the community allows for many people to have a hand in making an impact.

“We’re doing a scatter shock volunteer program for our individuals into the community, and to drill in on a really important issue and for them to see, Wow! We’re really making a difference for people in a significant way is very meaningful for people with developmental disabilities,” Denman said.

As for now those looking for food resources in the Valley can visit the United Way’s website, or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Food Finder Tool online.

