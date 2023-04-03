Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg woman found dead in DC hotel, police say

A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according to police.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says that at around 6:50 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, and that when they arrived officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive in a hotel room. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The MPD says they have identified the woman as 31-year-old Christy Bautista of Harrisonburg.

On March 31, 43-year-old George Sydnor, Jr., was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, according to the MPD.

