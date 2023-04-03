JMU lacrosse ranked fourth in the nation
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse took the No. 4 ranking in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, the organizations announced Monday morning.
The Dukes earned a top-five national spot for the third week in a row and is ranked No. 4 in the coaches’ poll for the first time since the 2019 Preseason Poll.
JMU (11-1, 3-0) will face a home matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Richmond who moved into this week’s ranking at the No. 23 spot before an American Athletic Conference contest at Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon. Both matchups are available on ESPN+.
ILWomen/IWLCA Top 10
- Syracuse (13-0) – 600 (24)
- Northwestern (11-1) – 576
- Denver (11-0) – 547
- James Madison (11-1) – 513
- North Carolina (9-2) – 505
- Stony Brook (8-2) – 481
- Boston College (9-3) – 453
- Notre Dame (8-3) – 421
- Florida (8-3) – 411
- Maryland (10-3) - 372
