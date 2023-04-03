Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU lacrosse ranked fourth in the nation

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)(PRNewswire)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse took the No. 4 ranking in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, the organizations announced Monday morning.

The Dukes earned a top-five national spot for the third week in a row and is ranked No. 4 in the coaches’ poll for the first time since the 2019 Preseason Poll.

JMU (11-1, 3-0) will face a home matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Richmond who moved into this week’s ranking at the No. 23 spot before an American Athletic Conference contest at Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon. Both matchups are available on ESPN+.

ILWomen/IWLCA Top 10

  • Syracuse (13-0) – 600 (24)
  • Northwestern (11-1) – 576
  • Denver (11-0) – 547
  • James Madison (11-1) – 513
  • North Carolina (9-2) – 505
  • Stony Brook (8-2) – 481
  • Boston College (9-3) – 453
  • Notre Dame (8-3) – 421
  • Florida (8-3) – 411
  • Maryland (10-3) - 372

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
ACSO: 1 in custody after a stabbing in Stuarts Draft area
Special eggs were magnetized for people who could not see or easily grab those around them.
Adaptive egg hunt; a big hit in Harrisonburg debut
The demand is high which leaves needs for the team.
Cinderella Project strong in style and need this prom season
Bridge that will be worked on in Augusta County
Bridge projects will cause road closures in Augusta, Page, and Rockingham counties

Latest News

BBB: How to deal with inflation as a small business owner
The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert...
Virginia organization deploys to Arkansas after catastrophic storms
BBB: How to deal with inflation as a small business owner
BBB: How to deal with inflation as a small business owner
Enclosure damaged in windstorm
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center flight enclosure destroyed by windstorm