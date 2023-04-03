JMU lacrosse ranked fourth in the nation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse took the No. 4 ranking in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, the organizations announced Monday morning.

The Dukes earned a top-five national spot for the third week in a row and is ranked No. 4 in the coaches’ poll for the first time since the 2019 Preseason Poll.

JMU (11-1, 3-0) will face a home matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Richmond who moved into this week’s ranking at the No. 23 spot before an American Athletic Conference contest at Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon. Both matchups are available on ESPN+.

ILWomen/IWLCA Top 10

Syracuse (13-0) – 600 (24)

Northwestern (11-1) – 576

Denver (11-0) – 547

James Madison (11-1) – 513

North Carolina (9-2) – 505

Stony Brook (8-2) – 481

Boston College (9-3) – 453

Notre Dame (8-3) – 421

Florida (8-3) – 411

Maryland (10-3) - 372

